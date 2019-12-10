Terrorist Behind 2017 Attack On Coptic Church In Egypt Executed - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:06 PM
Ibrahim Ismail, a culprit behind the December 2017 attack on a Coptic church in Cairo's suburb, was executed on Tuesday, Egyptian El-Watan newspaper reported
According to the news outlet, the death sentence was carried out via hanging.
In December 2017, a gunman on a motorbike tried to break through a roadblock near a Coptic church in the Cairo suburb of Helwan. A shooting ensued resulting in deaths of one police officer and eight civilians. When apprehended, the perpetrator, identified as Ismail, had with him an automatic weapon, five magazines, and two grenades.