UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorist Behind 2017 Attack On Coptic Church In Egypt Executed - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:06 PM

Terrorist Behind 2017 Attack on Coptic Church in Egypt Executed - Reports

Ibrahim Ismail, a culprit behind the December 2017 attack on a Coptic church in Cairo's suburb, was executed on Tuesday, Egyptian El-Watan newspaper reported

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Ibrahim Ismail, a culprit behind the December 2017 attack on a Coptic church in Cairo's suburb, was executed on Tuesday, Egyptian El-Watan newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, the death sentence was carried out via hanging.

In December 2017, a gunman on a motorbike tried to break through a roadblock near a Coptic church in the Cairo suburb of Helwan. A shooting ensued resulting in deaths of one police officer and eight civilians. When apprehended, the perpetrator, identified as Ismail, had with him an automatic weapon, five magazines, and two grenades.

Related Topics

Attack Police Cairo December 2017 Church Weapon

Recent Stories

MBRF launches 7th edition of ‘Bil Arabi’ to su ..

1 hour ago

Al Zeyoudi highlights country’s experience in cl ..

1 hour ago

Women have advanced across all sectors in the UAE: ..

1 hour ago

World Human Rights Day observed in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Experts warn increased possibility of heart attack ..

4 minutes ago

WASA announces water closure during canals de-silt ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.