Terrorist Crimes In Russia Up By Nearly 30% In January-August - Prosecutors

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Terrorist crimes in Russia rose by almost 30 percent in January-August 2020, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a monthly report.

"The number of terrorist crimes increased by more than a quarter (+29.8 percent, 1,635), half of which occurred in the regions of the North Caucasian Federal District (+23.8 percent, 786)," the prosecutors said.

The trend is driven by a rise in criminal cases linked to the organization of illegal armed groups or participation in them (+63.7 percent) and the organization of terror groups and involvement in their activities (+39.

7 percent).

"The share of drug trafficking crimes remains relatively stable (9.4 percent). Varying degrees of rise in drug crimes are being observed in about half of the subjects of the Russian Federation. The cases related to illicit trafficking of prohibited substances account for about 60 percent of drug crimes, but their total tally decreased by 0.4 percent," the report added.

In total, the rise in crimes in Russia continued (+0.9 percent) in January-August, with the total number topping 1.3 million.

