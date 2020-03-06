Terrorist Detonates Bomb Next to US Embassy in Tunisian Capital - Reports

A man detonated an explosive device in the vicinity of the United States' embassy in the Tunisian capital, Mosaique FM radio station reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) A man detonated an explosive device in the vicinity of the United States' embassy in the Tunisian capital, Mosaique FM radio station reported on Friday.

According to the radio, the attacker detonated an explosive belt targeting security forces on a way to the US embassy in Tunis.