Terrorist Gets 20-Year Prison Sentence for Supporting Islamic State - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) A terrorist in the US state of South Carolina who claimed to be proficient with firearms has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars for attempting to travel overseas and join the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia ), the Department of Justice said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Zakaryia Abdin, 20, of Ladson, South Carolina, was sentenced yesterday to 20 years to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated foreign terrorist organization," the release said. "Abdin previously entered a guilty plea in August of 2018 and has remained in Federal custody since his arrest by the FBI in March of 2017.

Abdin, a US citizen, was arrested by the FBI while boarding a plane to join the Islamic State, the release said. Prior to the arrest, he had extensive contact with an undercover FBI informant.

During the course of these conversations, Abdin expressed loyalty to Islamic State, said he had pledged loyalty to the terror group in 2014 and provided a video of a later pledge of loyalty to Abu Baker al Baghdadi, the self-proclaimed leader of Islamic State, the release said.

Abdin also claimed that he was proficient with various weapons, including pistols and automatic-fire rifles and wanted to fight in combat, according to the release.