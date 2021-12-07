UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Groups In Afghanistan Still Have About 23,000 Militants - CSTO

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:04 AM

A large number of terrorist groups comprising about 23,000 militants are still present in Afghanistan, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) A large number of terrorist groups comprising about 23,000 militants are still present in Afghanistan, CSTO Deputy Secretary General Valery Semerikov told Sputnik.

"In the Central Asian region, a number of threats can be noted related to the presence of a large number of terrorist structures on the territory of Afghanistan. Their total count, as experts say, is about 23,0000 militants," he said.

