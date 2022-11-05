Terrorist Groups Preparing Drone Attack on Hmeimim Airbase in Syria - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Terrorist groups Nusra Front and the Islamic Party of Turkestan (both banned in Russia) are preparing an attack on the Hmeimim air base in Syria using unmanned aerial vehicles in strike equipment and kamikaze drones, Maj. Gen. Oleg Egorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said on Friday.

"The militants of the terrorist groups Jabhat al-Nusra and the Islamic Party of Turkestan are preparing an attack on the Hmeimim air base using unmanned aerial vehicles in strike equipment and kamikaze drones," Egorov said at a briefing.

He noted that in the workshops in the Khirbet Al-Joz region, they completed the assembly and preparation for the use of a large number of unmanned aerial vehicles operating within a radius of up to 70 kilometes (45 miles).

It is assumed that, according to the plan of the terrorists, the use of a large number of drones could divert the means of Russian air defense and hit the Hmeimim air base.