Terrorist Network Eliminated In Greece, Two Foreigners Arrested- Intelligence Service

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2023 | 08:14 PM

A terrorist network has been eliminated in Greece, which was planning attacks on a number of targets under the leadership from abroad, and two foreigners have been arrested, the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP) said on Tuesday

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) A terrorist network has been eliminated in Greece, which was planning attacks on a number of targets under the leadership from abroad, and two foreigners have been arrested, the Greek National Intelligence Service (EYP) said on Tuesday.

"Because of the coordinated actions of the Greek police and the National Intelligence Service, a terrorist network was eliminated, which planned attacks on carefully selected targets on the territory of Greece under the leadership from abroad," the statement, obtained by RIA Novosti, said.

According to law enforcement officers, on the basis of information collected by EYP, coordinated counter terrorist operations were carried out in various regions of the country.

"As part of these coordinated actions... two foreigners, members of the terrorist leadership, who acted abroad as the 'brains' of the network, were arrested," the statement read.

