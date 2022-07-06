UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Raid Nigeria Prison, Free Hundreds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Terrorist raid Nigeria prison, free hundreds

Terrorists using guns and explosives smashed their way into a prison near the Nigerian capital, freeing hundreds of inmates in an operation to release jailed comrades, the government said on Wednesday

Abuja, July 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Terrorists using guns and explosives smashed their way into a prison near the Nigerian capital, freeing hundreds of inmates in an operation to release jailed comrades, the government said on Wednesday.

The brazen attack on the outskirts of Abuja came hours after an ambush on a presidential security convoy in the northwest, in a fresh illustration of Nigeria's security crisis.

Residents reported loud explosions and gunfire late Tuesday near the Kuje medium-security prison just outside the capital.

Security forces cordoned off streets in the area early Wednesday.

Outside the jail, the burned-out wreckage of a bus and cars marked the scene of the attack, and yellow police tape was stretched across a destroyed part of the prison perimeter.

"We understand they are Boko Haram, they came specifically for their co-conspirators," senior interior ministry official Shuaibu Belgore told reporters on a visit to the prison.

"Right now we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 who got out of the jail cells." One security official was killed when the gunmen breached the jail using high-grade explosives.

"We heard shooting on my street. We thought it was armed robbers," a local resident said. "The first explosion came after the shooting. Then a second one sounded and then a third." Belgore said some militants were housed in the general prison population and hundreds of criminal inmates escaped when the gunmen broke in.

Some prisoners surrendered while others were recaptured with military roadblocks set up around the penitentiary.

Security forces sent back around 19 recaptured inmates in a black van on Wednesday morning.

Former top police commander Abba Kyari, who was being held in Kuje awaiting trial in a high-profile drug smuggling case, was still in custody, corrections service spokesman Abubakar Umar said.

Related Topics

Attack Militants Police Interior Ministry Jail Visit Abuja Van Nigeria Criminals Government Top

Recent Stories

12 arrested for establishing illegal cattle market ..

12 arrested for establishing illegal cattle markets

2 minutes ago
 Rangers organize medical camps for prevention of l ..

Rangers organize medical camps for prevention of lumpy skin disease

2 minutes ago
 Putellas loss strikes blow to Spain's hopes of Eur ..

Putellas loss strikes blow to Spain's hopes of Euro 2022 breakthrough

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan major victim of climate changes: AARI sci ..

Pakistan major victim of climate changes: AARI scientist

2 minutes ago
 BoG for Lyallpur museum constituted

BoG for Lyallpur museum constituted

4 minutes ago
 Peshawar wins KP traditional games

Peshawar wins KP traditional games

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.