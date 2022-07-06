Terrorist raid Nigeria prison, free hundreds

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Abuja, July 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Terrorists using guns and explosives smashed their way into a prison near the Nigerian capital, freeing hundreds of inmates in an operation to release jailed comrades, the government said on Wednesday.

The brazen attack on the outskirts of Abuja came hours after an ambush on a presidential security convoy in the northwest, in a fresh illustration of Nigeria's security crisis.

Residents reported loud explosions and gunfire late Tuesday near the Kuje medium-security prison just outside the capital.

Security forces cordoned off streets in the area early Wednesday.

Outside the jail, the burned-out wreckage of a bus and cars marked the scene of the attack, and yellow police tape was stretched across a destroyed part of the prison perimeter.

"We understand they are Boko Haram, they came specifically for their co-conspirators," senior interior ministry official Shuaibu Belgore told reporters on a visit to the prison.

"Right now we have retrieved about 300 out of about 600 who got out of the jail cells." One security official was killed when the gunmen breached the jail using high-grade explosives.

"We heard shooting on my street. We thought it was armed robbers," a local resident said. "The first explosion came after the shooting. Then a second one sounded and then a third." Belgore said some militants were housed in the general prison population and hundreds of criminal inmates escaped when the gunmen broke in.

Some prisoners surrendered while others were recaptured with military roadblocks set up around the penitentiary.

Security forces sent back around 19 recaptured inmates in a black van on Wednesday morning.

Former top police commander Abba Kyari, who was being held in Kuje awaiting trial in a high-profile drug smuggling case, was still in custody, corrections service spokesman Abubakar Umar said.