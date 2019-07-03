Two girls were killed as terrorists launched a rocket attack on the villages of al-Rasif and Aziziyah in northern Hama province, the Syrian Ikhbariya broadcaster reported on Wednesday

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Two girls were killed as terrorists launched a rocket attack on the villages of al-Rasif and Aziziyah in northern Hama province, the Syrian Ikhbariya broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in an armed conflict between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups, including terrorist organizations.

In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital of Astana under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement and establish four de-escalation zones.

Even though the northern areas of Hama province fall within these de-escalation zones, terrorists from the neighboring Idlib province systematically breach the truce and shell Hama, predominantly targeting the civilian population.