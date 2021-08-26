Terrorist Threat in Afghanistan Has Increased Significantly - German Defense Ministry

Germany's military mission to evacuate people from Afghanistan has entered "the most dangerous phase" as a terrorist threat in the country has "significantly increased" recently, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Germany's military mission to evacuate people from Afghanistan has entered "the most dangerous phase" as a terrorist threat in the country has "significantly increased" recently, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Thursday.

"We are in the most chaotic, dangerous and sensitive phase [of the operation].

We know that terrorist threats have grown significantly, they have become more specific," Kramp-Karrenbauer told a press briefing.

The spokeswoman added that the first, a military phase, will end soon after the United States withdraws its forces from Afghanistan, paving a way for the diplomatic phase of the evacuation operation to start.

Germany has so far evacuated over 5,000 people from Afghanistan, including approximately 4,200 Afghan citizens and 550 Germans.