UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorist Threat In France Remains 'Very Strong' Despite Security Efforts - Home Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:14 PM

Terrorist Threat in France Remains 'Very Strong' Despite Security Efforts - Home Minister

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday said that the Islamist threat in the country remained high even though national security services managed to prevent dozens of terrorist attacks over the last five years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday said that the Islamist threat in the country remained high even though national security services managed to prevent dozens of terrorist attacks over the last five years.

"Our duty is to tell the French that the terrorist threat remains very strong. Since 2017, 35 attacks have been thwarted and I would like once again to pay tribute to our intelligence services, which do exceptional work in the service of the French," Darmanin tweeted.

France has stepped up efforts to combat terrorism since October 2020, following a nationwide shock after two consecutive terror acts � the brutal killing of a teacher in Paris and a stabbing ambush in a church in Nice.

The authorities periodically report cases of failed terror acts and related detentions. Besides, the Interior Ministry regularly expels individuals suspected of links to terrorism from the country.

In the wake of the increased terrorist alert across the country, French President Emmanuel Macron submitted to the parliament a draft legislation which envisions putting limit on foreign influence on islam in France, defense of secularism, and fight against extremism. The bill has been passed by the lower house and is being debated in the upper chamber. However, it has been a subject of condemnation by the Muslim world over concerns it discriminates against some religions.

Related Topics

Terrorist World Interior Ministry Condemnation Interior Minister Parliament France Alert Nice Paris Chamber October 2017 2020 Church Muslim From

Recent Stories

Cuba Summons US Charge d'Affaires Over Fresh Human ..

46 seconds ago

Kashmiris being targeted to ensure graveyard-silen ..

49 seconds ago

Planes Decommissioning Means US Is Not Ready to Re ..

50 seconds ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $61.70 a barrel M ..

30 minutes ago

Dutch Ship Goes 'Dead in Water' Off Norway's Coast ..

52 seconds ago

Russia Does Not Want Escalation in Ukraine, Will G ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.