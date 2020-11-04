Terrorist Threat in Switzerland High, No Data About Possible Attacks -Intelligence Service

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) The terrorist threat in Switzerland remains high, but there is no information about impending attacks, Isabelle Graber, spokeswoman for the country's Federal Intelligence Service (FIS), told Sputnik.

"The attacks in Vienna and Nice confirm the forecasts of the Federal Intelligence Service. The terrorist threat in Switzerland remains high.

At present, intelligence does not have specific information about possible attacks in Switzerland," Graber said.

According to her, at the same time, in the short term, isolated acts of violence may be committed in the country by some radical or mentally unbalanced individuals. A reaction from aggressive right-wing extremists to members or symbols of the Muslim communities present in Switzerland is also possible.