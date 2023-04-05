Terrorist Threat Remains High in France - Interior Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) The terrorist threat remains high in France with a total of 41 attacks prevented in the country since 2017, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.

"I can tell you that 41 acts of terrorism have been prevented since 2017 and around 10 since 2020. The terrorist threat remains extremely high," Darmanin told French radio station RMC.

The main threat comes from Islamic, as well as far-right and far-left groups, the French interior minister said, adding that nine of the 41 attacks prevented since 2017 had been prepared by far-right activists.

Darmanin also mentioned the March arrest of a perpetrator involved in preparation of terrorist attacks, though without giving any specific details. He said that the French police, gendarmerie, intelligence services were closely monitoring the situation.