Terrorist Threat Remains High In Russia - Prosecutor General

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

Terrorist Threat Remains High in Russia - Prosecutor General

Terrorist threat remains high in Russia, with the number of prevented attacks increasing by about 38 percent in 2019, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said Wednesday

"The high level of terrorist threat remains in place. The number of prevented attacks increased by more than one third (38 percent)," Krasnov said at a session of the upper chamber of the parliament.

"The high level of terrorist threat remains in place. The number of prevented attacks increased by more than one third (38 percent)," Krasnov said at a session of the upper chamber of the parliament.

Your Thoughts and Comments

