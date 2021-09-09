Terrorist Threat Significantly Transformed Since 9/11 Attacks - Russian Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The terrorist threat has significantly transformed since the 9/11 attacks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

"It is undoubtedly difficult to deny that the terrorist threat has significantly transformed within these years," the diplomat said.

According to the deputy foreign minister, countries cannot ignore the new challenges such as the use of drones by terrorists, recruitment of extremists at penitentiary facilities, propaganda of radical ideas via modern technologies, and the emergence of new sources of financing.

"The multifaceted cooperation on all these aspects is being developed both in the bilateral format and via the international platforms. The Russian Federation is one of the most important participants [of such cooperation]," Syromolotov added.