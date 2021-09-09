UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Threat Significantly Transformed Since 9/11 Attacks - Russian Deputy Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:20 AM

Terrorist Threat Significantly Transformed Since 9/11 Attacks - Russian Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The terrorist threat has significantly transformed since the 9/11 attacks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov told Sputnik.

"It is undoubtedly difficult to deny that the terrorist threat has significantly transformed within these years," the diplomat said.

According to the deputy foreign minister, countries cannot ignore the new challenges such as the use of drones by terrorists, recruitment of extremists at penitentiary facilities, propaganda of radical ideas via modern technologies, and the emergence of new sources of financing.

"The multifaceted cooperation on all these aspects is being developed both in the bilateral format and via the international platforms. The Russian Federation is one of the most important participants [of such cooperation]," Syromolotov added.

Related Topics

Terrorist Russia All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2021

27 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 9th September 2021

2 hours ago
 Religious education key to promoting peace, harmon ..

Religious education key to promoting peace, harmony: Abdullah bin Bayyah

8 hours ago
 Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

11 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.