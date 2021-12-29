UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Threats Persisted in 2021 - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) The security situation in 2021 remained complex as terrorist threats persisted in many countries, including Syria, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The situation in counterterrorism remains very tense ...

A difficult state of affairs remains in Syria and Iraq, where the main destabilizing factors are the fact radical groups still hold ground in the Idlib de-escalation zone and the presence of ISIS (IS, the Islamic State) and Al-Qaeda (both banned in Russia) sleeper cells," Syromolotov said.

According to Syromolotov, the Russian and Syrian forces have managed to significantly weaken the potential of IS terrorists in 2021.

The official also said that the security situation remains difficult in Africa, especially in the Sahel region.

