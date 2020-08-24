UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Aim To Recruit Supporters Among Dissatisfied With COVID-19 Responses - Nebenzia

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Terrorists Aim to Recruit Supporters Among Dissatisfied With COVID-19 Responses - Nebenzia

Terrorists are working to recruit more supporters at the expense of individuals dissatisfied with governments' response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in order to carry out hybrid attacks, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a Security Council meeting on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) Terrorists are working to recruit more supporters at the expense of individuals dissatisfied with governments' response to the novel coronavirus pandemic in order to carry out hybrid attacks, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said during a Security Council meeting on Monday.

"Terrorists are seeking to use the coronavirus pandemic to increase the number of supporters, primarily at the expense of those dissatisfied with the actions of the authorities in the context of the crisis, as well as in order to carry out hybrid attacks that combine terrorist attacks, bio-threat and spreading propaganda and inciting terrorist acts," Nebenzia said.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that there has been a noticeable increase in the activity of international terrorist organizations on the internet, aiming to incite panic in society.

At the same time, the pandemic has interrupted the movement of fighters and the delivery of funds and weapons to hotspots, with some terrorists, in particular, the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) branch in North Africa, lacking money and arms, Nebenzia said.

"However, despite these obstacles, international and regional terrorist groups are rapidly adapting to the pandemic and increasing the number of their supporters," Nebenzia added.

