Terrorists' Anti-CPEC Designs To Fail As Security Beefed Up: Ahsan Assures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday highlighting enhanced security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan resolved that the terrorist handlers poised to roll back the tremendous progress achieved under CPEC would not succeed.
The minister, who is currently on a visit to China, in a meeting with the top brass of Power China company conveyed condolence over the killing of Chinese engineers in terror-related incidents, made it clear that the government of Pakistan strongly condemned the terror incidents aimed at destabilizing the vital CPEC project.
“Pakistan has further stepped up security arrangements for engineers and staff working on the CPEC project to prevent such incidents in the future,” assured.
He said that the iron brotherhood between Pakistan and China could not be undermined by such cowardly acts of terrorism.
He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the continued success of CPEC 2.0, highlighting the ongoing efforts to expand and deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.
"The pace of CPEC 2.0 will not slow down, but rather this project will reach greater heights and guarantee the development and prosperity of both countries," he remarked.
Ahsan Iqbal also conveyed condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Power China management over the killing of Chinese engineers and sympathies to the families of the victims.
