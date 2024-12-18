Open Menu

Terrorists' Anti-CPEC Designs To Fail As Security Beefed Up: Ahsan Assures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Terrorists' anti-CPEC designs to fail as security beefed up: Ahsan assures

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday highlighting enhanced security of Chinese nationals in Pakistan resolved that the terrorist handlers poised to roll back the tremendous progress achieved under CPEC would not succeed.

The minister, who is currently on a visit to China, in a meeting with the top brass of Power China company conveyed condolence over the killing of Chinese engineers in terror-related incidents, made it clear that the government of Pakistan strongly condemned the terror incidents aimed at destabilizing the vital CPEC project.

“Pakistan has further stepped up security arrangements for engineers and staff working on the CPEC project to prevent such incidents in the future,” assured.

He said that the iron brotherhood between Pakistan and China could not be undermined by such cowardly acts of terrorism.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the continued success of CPEC 2.0, highlighting the ongoing efforts to expand and deepen bilateral ties between the two nations.

"The pace of CPEC 2.0 will not slow down, but rather this project will reach greater heights and guarantee the development and prosperity of both countries," he remarked.

Ahsan Iqbal also conveyed condolences on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to the Power China management over the killing of Chinese engineers and sympathies to the families of the victims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Terrorist Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Ahsan Iqbal China Company Visit CPEC Progress Government Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on N ..

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

19 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of National Cou ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..

1 hour ago
 AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional ..

AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition

2 hours ago
 Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd ti ..

Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time

2 hours ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thur ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025 tickets on sale from Thursday

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National ..

UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day

2 hours ago
Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First O ..

Pakistan beat South Africa by 3 wickets in First ODI

2 hours ago
 Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce ..

Govt to finalize talks with IPPs, others to reduce electricity tariffs to Rs12 p ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024

5 hours ago
 12 staff members, their families trapped west of K ..

12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..

12 hours ago
 Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: Wor ..

Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank

12 hours ago

More Stories From World