BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Terrorists attacked a bus carrying civilians in Syria on the Deir ez-Zor Palmyra highway, killing 28 people, Syrian state agency SANA reported.

At about 4 p.m. [14:00 GMT], the bus was attacked by terrorists near the Kabazheb settlement. As a result, 28 people were killed and 13 were injured, the agency said.