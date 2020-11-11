Terrorists Attack Ethiopian Military Base in Somalia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Terrorists from al-Shabaab jihadist group have assaulted an army base belonging to the Ethiopian military in southern Somalia, the Somali Guardian media outlet reported on Tuesday.

Al-Shabaab terrorist group is based in East Africa and linked to the Islamist Al-Qaeda organization (terrorist group banned in Russia).

It has been waging a war of attrition with the Federal Government of Somalia and the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM).

According to the media outlet, the attack on the military base was carried out on Tuesday night. The inhabitants of nearby settlements reportedly heard fierce shooting, but no fatalities or casualties have been reported.

The assault occurred several days after Ethiopia reduced military presence at its Somalian arms bases due to outbreak of clashes in Ethiopia's Tigray area.