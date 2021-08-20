UrduPoint.com

Terrorists' Attack In Northern Burkina Faso Leaves 80 People Dead -Communications Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 05:40 AM

Terrorists' Attack in Northern Burkina Faso Leaves 80 People Dead -Communications Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Terrorists staged an attack in the northern part of Burkina Faso that left 80 people killed, the Ministry of Communications said.

On Wednesday, the AIB news agency reported that about 50 people had been killed as a result of the attack in the northern province of Soum.

"According to the renewed information ... 65 civilians have been killed by terrorists," the ministry said on late Thursday.

The attack also reportedly left 15 gendarmes killed.

The northern part of Burkina Faso has been suffering from activities of Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State terrorist organizations (both banned in Russia) since 2016.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Russia Burkina Faso 2016 From

Recent Stories

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

Green list for travel to Abu Dhabi updated

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss l ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Foreign Secretary discuss latest developments in Afghanis ..

6 hours ago
 Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar ..

Medevac flight arrives in Abu Dhabi carrying Akkar explosion victims

6 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee update procedure to enter Ab ..

8 hours ago
 Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonn ..

Dubai records 365,632 tonnes exports, 260,001 tonnes imports in dhow trade durin ..

8 hours ago
 UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer ..

UAE beat Tahiti 4-3 at opener of FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.