Terrorists' Attacks in Idlib Leave 17 Syrian Soldiers Dead, 42 Injured - Russian Military

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) Seventeen Syrian military personnel were killed, 42 got injured in responding to large-scale attacks of terrorists on the positions of the Syrian Armed Forces in the province of Idlib, Maj. Gen. Yury Borenkov, the head of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said Friday at a briefing.

According to Borenkov, up to 400 terrorists attacked the Syrian military positions on Thursday evening, using armored vehicles, in an attempt to make it to Abu Dali. About 300 terrorists rammed into the Syrian military positions, attempting to make their way toward the village of Sinjar in Idlib. The terrorists' attacks were thwarted.

"In responding to the attacks of terrorists, 17 Syrian Armed Forces personnel died, 42 were injured. Terrorists lost up to 200 in dead and wounded," Borenkov said.