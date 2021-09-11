UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Can't Destroy 'Idea That Is America' - Commander Of Joint Chiefs Of Staff

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 08:44 PM

Terrorists who organized attacks on September 11, 2001 and their followers can not destroy the spirit of the United States, Commander of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said on Saturday

"While we grief for our fallen, we celebrate the life they led. Their legacy live on the idea that is America. No terrorist can destroy that idea," Milley said during the ceremony at the Pentagon.

Ideas of freedom, human rights and other values are still hated by US enemies, including al Qaeda, the Islamic State, the Taliban (all three terrorist groups banned in Russia), "the fascists, the Nazis, the communists," authoritarians and dictators, he added.

"They hate those ideas, they hate those values, and on 9/11 they tried to destroy us, they tried to divide us. But their murderous intent was never realized," Milley said.

On this day 20 years ago, al-Qaeda (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) terrorists hijacked four commercial airplanes. Two of the planes were flown into the World Trade Center towers in New York. Another plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, and yet another one crashed in Pennsylvania before reaching its presumed target. Nearly 3,000 lives were claimed in the attacks.

