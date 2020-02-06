(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Terrorists in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone carried out more than 1,000 attacks over the last two weeks of January, killing Russian and Turkish military experts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Terrorists in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone carried out more than 1,000 attacks over the last two weeks of January, killing Russian and Turkish military experts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last two weeks of January, more than 1,000 attacks [in Idlib] were recorded. ... Russian and Turkish military experts were tragically killed," the ministry said.