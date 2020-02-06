UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Carried Out Over 1,000 Attacks In Syria's Idlib In Last 2 Weeks Of January

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 02:31 PM

Terrorists Carried Out Over 1,000 Attacks in Syria's Idlib in Last 2 Weeks of January

Terrorists in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone carried out more than 1,000 attacks over the last two weeks of January, killing Russian and Turkish military experts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Terrorists in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone carried out more than 1,000 attacks over the last two weeks of January, killing Russian and Turkish military experts, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"Over the last two weeks of January, more than 1,000 attacks [in Idlib] were recorded. ... Russian and Turkish military experts were tragically killed," the ministry said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Idlib January

Recent Stories

New &#039;Think Science World Fair&#039; to take p ..

4 minutes ago

Tanzania rejects calls for election commission ref ..

3 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) held 'solidari ..

3 minutes ago

Top court warns action against Sindh CM, others ov ..

23 minutes ago

Canizares sets pace at pioneering Australia golf t ..

12 minutes ago

Golf: Vic Open scores

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.