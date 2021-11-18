UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Carry Out 10 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone ten times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Ten shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Seven attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo, one in Idlib and two in Latakia," he said.

