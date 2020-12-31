UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Carry Out 17 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:40 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 17 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) - The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 17 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (12 attacks), Latakia (2), Hama (2) and Aleppo (1)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said that according to the Syrian side, there had been 16 attacks.

More Stories From World

