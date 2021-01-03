(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 17 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Saturday.

"We registered 17 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Eleven of them were in Idlib province, one in Latakia province, four in Hama and two in Aleppo province," Rear Adm. Sytnik said at a briefing, adding that according to the Syrian side, there had been 11 attacks.

The Russian military official also noted that no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been registered over the past day.

Additionally, Russian military police units carried out patrols along major routes in Aleppo, Raqqa, and Al Hasakah provinces throughout the day.