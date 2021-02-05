UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Carry Out 19 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:50 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 19 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 19 times in the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Thursday.

"We have registered 19 instances of shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of Nusra terrorists (including 14 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), including nine in the Idlib province, five in the Latakia province, three in the Aleppo province, and two in the Hama province," Rear Adm.

Vyacheslav Sytnik said at a daily briefing.

According to the Russian military official, no shelling by Turkish-controlled illegal armed groups has been recorded over the given period.

Sytnik also said that the Russian military police units had conducted patrols along the fixed routes in the Raqqa and Hasakah provinces.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas ..

21 minutes ago

‘International Forum on Human Fraternity’ open ..

2 hours ago

Lahore High Court directs for taking steps to set ..

15 minutes ago

Democrats Urge Biden to Cancel $50,000 Per Student ..

15 minutes ago

Ford trims F-150 production on semiconductor short ..

15 minutes ago

US Looking at Targeted Sanctions Against Myanmar's ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.