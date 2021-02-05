MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 19 times in the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Thursday.

"We have registered 19 instances of shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of Nusra terrorists (including 14 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), including nine in the Idlib province, five in the Latakia province, three in the Aleppo province, and two in the Hama province," Rear Adm.

Vyacheslav Sytnik said at a daily briefing.

According to the Russian military official, no shelling by Turkish-controlled illegal armed groups has been recorded over the given period.

Sytnik also said that the Russian military police units had conducted patrols along the fixed routes in the Raqqa and Hasakah provinces.