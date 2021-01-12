(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2021) Members of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 21 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"We registered 21 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including 14 attacks, according to the Syrian side), three of them were in the Aleppo province, 10 in the Idlib province, eight in the Latakia province," Sytnik said at a briefing.

According to the military, no attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups had been recorded over the given period.

The Russian-Turkish military units conducted the 124th joint patrols in the province of Aleppo, Sytnik added.