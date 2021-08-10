MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 22 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (13 attacks), Latakia (6), Aleppo (2) and Hama (1)," it said.

The ministry said on Facebook the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.