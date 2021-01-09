MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"We registered 23 shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side's data, 16 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (11 attacks), Latakia (10), Hama (1) and Aleppo (1)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.