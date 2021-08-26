UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Carry Out 23 Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 02:40 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 23 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 23 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (13 attacks), Latakia (6), Aleppo (3) and Hama (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

