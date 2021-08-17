UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Carry Out 26 Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 26 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (14 attacks), Latakia (4), Aleppo (4) and Hama (4)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 20.

