UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Carry Out 28 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 02:10 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 28 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 28 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Twenty-eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (15 attacks), Latakia (10), Aleppo (1) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 24.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

44 minutes ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

2 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

2 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.