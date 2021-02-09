UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 01:30 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 29 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Militants of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 29 times in the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said on Monday.

"We have registered 29 instances of shelling in the Idlib de-escalation zone from the positions of Nusra terrorists (including 17 attacks based on data provided by the Syrian side), including 10 in the Idlib province, 13 in the Latakia province, four in the Aleppo province, and two in the Hama province," Sytnik said at a daily briefing.

According to the Russian military official, no shelling by Turkish-controlled illegal armed groups has been recorded over the given period.

Sytnik also said that the Russian military police units continued to escort civilian vehicles along the key M4 highway on a stretch between the towns of Ain Issa in the northern Raqqa province and Tell Tamer in the northeastern Al-Hasakah province.

