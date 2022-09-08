UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Carry Out 3 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone three times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"One attack in Aleppo province, one in Idlib, one in Latakia," he said.

Maj. Gen. Yegorov said a Syrian soldier was wounded in sniper fire by terrorists in Latakia.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

