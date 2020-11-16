UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Carry Out 30 Attacks In Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone - Russian Military

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 30 Attacks in Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 30 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Sunday.

"We have registered 30 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone (including 30 attacks registered by the Syrian side), with 15 of them in the Idlib province, two in the Aleppo province, eight in the Latakia province, and five in the Hama province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group," Grinkevich said at a daily briefing.

The Russian military also noted that no firing was recorded in the Idlib deescalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past day.

According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have continued patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Al-Hasakah and Raqqa along the fixed routes, while the air force conducted aerial patrolling.

