UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Carry Out 30 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone -Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 03:10 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 30 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone -Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 30 attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"A total of 30 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 30 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Aleppo (1), Latakia (8) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He added that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa and Al Hasakah provinces.

Rear Adm. Grinkevich said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

Related Topics

Terrorist Militants Police Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Al Hasakah Aleppo From

Recent Stories

A balanced, stable oil market is a prerequisite fo ..

1 hour ago

GDMO celebrates UAE Flag Day with seventh edition ..

3 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends camel race

3 hours ago

&#039;We look forward to a renewable journey of ac ..

3 hours ago

Flag Day a symbol of loyalty, belong and national ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits SPEA, reviews many educationa ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.