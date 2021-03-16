UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Carry Out 30 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:30 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 30 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 30 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (16 attacks), Latakia (11), Aleppo (2) and Hama (1)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 26.

