Terrorists Carry Out 31 Attacks In Syria's Idlib Deescalation Zone - Russian Military

Fri 13th November 2020 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist group (formerly known as the Nusra Front, banned in Russia) carried out 31 attacks in Syria's Idlib deescalation zone over the past 24 hours, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian Reconciliation, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, said on Thursday.

"We have registered 31 instances of shelling in the Idlib deescalation zone (including 31 attacks registered by the Syrian side), with 20 of them in the Idlib province, two in the Aleppo province, eight in the Latakia province, and one in the Hama province from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group," Grinkevich said at a daily briefing.

The Russian military also noted that no firing was recorded in the Idlib deescalation zone by Turkish-controlled armed groups over the past day.

According to Grinkevich, the Russian military police have continued patrols in Aleppo's Manbij area from Ajami along two routes in the direction of Karakozak and Manbij.

The military police have also conducted patrols in the provinces of Raqqa and Al-Hasakah along the fixed routes.

