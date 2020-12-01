MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 32 attacks in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, the deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said on Monday.

"A total of 32 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (31 of which were recorded based on data provided by the Syrian side) were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone, among them 17 in the province of Idlib, 11 in Latakia, two in Hama and two in Aleppo," Sytnik said at a briefing.

The military told reporters that no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.

He added that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, and Hasakah provinces.