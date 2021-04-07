UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorists Carry Out 32 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:00 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 32 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 32 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Thirty-two shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (13 attacks), Latakia (12), Aleppo (4) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 29.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Idlib Aleppo From

Recent Stories

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

2 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

2 hours ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

2 hours ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

4 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

2 hours ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.