MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) carried out 33 attacks on Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone, Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"A total of 33 attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone (including, according to the Syrian side, 30 attacks) in the provinces of Idlib (19 attacks), Aleppo (3), Latakia (8) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Grinkevich said.

He added that Russian military police units had conducted patrols in the Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir ez-Zor and Al Hasakah provinces.

Rear Adm. Grinkevich said no shelling on the part of illegal armed units controlled by Turkey had been registered over the past 24 hours.