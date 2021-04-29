MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 33 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"Thirty-three shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone... in the provinces of Idlib (16 attacks), Latakia (13), Aleppo (2) and Hama (2)," Rear Adm. Karpov said at a briefing.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 32.