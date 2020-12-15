UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Carry Out 35 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:50 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 35 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Rear Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing that the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) had shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 35 times in the past 24 hours.

"Thirty-five cases of shelling from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (23 attacks), Latakia (5), Hama (4) and Aleppo (3)," Rear Adm. Sytnik said.

He said the data about the total number of attacks, submitted by the Russian and Syrian sides, coincided.

