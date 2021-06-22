MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 38 times over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Facebook.

"In the Idlib de-escalation zone, 38 attacks were recorded from the positions of the terrorist group Jabhat al - Nusra.

.. of which 21 attacks were recorded in Idlib province, 6 attacks in Latakia province, 3 attacks in Aleppo province, and 8 attacks in Hama province," the statement said.

It said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 31.