Terrorists Carry Out 4 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone - Reconciliation Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2022 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours, Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Maj. Gen. Yegorov said.

"Three attacks in Aleppo province, one in Idlib," he said.

Maj. Gen. Yegorov said a Syrian soldier was killed and three others were wounded in terrorist shelling.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

