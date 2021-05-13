UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Carry Out 41 Attacks On Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 02:20 AM

Terrorists Carry Out 41 Attacks on Syria's Idlib De-escalation Zone- Reconciliation Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone 41 times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said.

"Forty-one shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone in the provinces of Idlib (21 attacks), Latakia (14), Aleppo (3) and Hama (3)," Rear Adm. Karpov said.

He said the number of attacks according to the Syrian side's data totaled 36.

More Stories From World

