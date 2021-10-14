MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone eight times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Eight shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day in the provinces of Idlib (1 attack), Aleppo (5), Hama (1) and Latakia (1)," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

He said the Syrian side recorded no attacks.