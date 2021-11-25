UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Carry Out Six Attacks On Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 03:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone six times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Six shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Kulit said.

"Two attacks were recorded in the province of Aleppo, two in Idlib and two in Latakia," he said.

